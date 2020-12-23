SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom selected Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday to be a US senator, a pick that sends a Latino to the Senate for the first time in the state’s history.
A video released by Newsom’s office showed Padilla becoming emotional after Newsom, a close friend, offered him the job. Padilla reflected on the hard work of his parents, who came to the United States from Mexico and worked as a cook and a housekeeper.
“It’s a hell of an important perspective to bring to Washington,” he told Newsom.
Padilla, 47, was the favorite in a crowded field of possibilities to fill out the remainder of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ term. She plans to step down from the seat in January ahead of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.
Padilla will need to run for a full six-year term in 2022. The appointment gives him an advantage, but he’s still likely to face challengers, some within his own party. California’s top-two primary system allows two Democrats to face off in a general election.
“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement.
Padilla’s appointment gives a new level of representation to Latinos, who make up the state’s single largest demographic group at nearly 40% of the population of almost 40 million.
But Newsom’s choice means there will be no Black women in the 100-member Senate.
