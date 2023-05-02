Obit-Carhart

FILE - In a Tuesday, June 2, 2009 photo, Dr. LeRoy Carhart wears a black arm band during a news conference in his office in Bellevue, Neb. The outspoken abortion provider Carhart has died. Clinics for Abortions & Reproductive Excellence in Nebraska says Carhart, who was the medical director, died Friday, April 28, 2023. He was 81. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

 Nati Harnik

LeRoy “Lee” Carhart, who emerged from a two-decade career as an Air Force surgeon to become one of the best-known late-term abortion providers in the United States, has died. He was 81.

Carhart died Friday, according to Clinics for Abortions & Reproductive Excellence in Bellevue, Neb., where he was the medical director. His cause of death was not released by the clinic.

