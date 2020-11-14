APTOPIX Belarus Protests

Two women embrace each other as people gather to honor 31-year-old Raman Bandarenka, who died Thursday at a Minsk hospital after several hours of surgery due to serious injuries, in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Thousands of people have rallied in Belarus on Friday following the death of a 31-year-old opposition supporter who died in a hospital after he was reportedly beaten by security forces, and the European Union condemned the continued violent crackdown that Belarusian authorities have waged on peaceful protesters. (AP Photo)

 STR

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of people rallied in Belarus on Friday following the death of a 31-year-old opposition supporter who reportedly was beaten by security forces, and the European Union condemned the violent crackdown that Belarusian authorities have continued to enforce against peaceful protesters.

The man’s death on Thursday came after more than three months of mass anti-government protests that were sparked by official election results that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Opposition leaders and some poll workers say the results were manipulated, and protesters have been calling for Lukashenko’s resignation.

More than 17,000 people have been detained — thousands of them brutally beaten — since the Aug. 9 presidential election in Belarus, human rights advocates have reported.

