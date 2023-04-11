Obit Michael Lerner

FILE - Michael Lerner appears at the opening night of Bette Midler in "I'll Eat You at Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2013. Lerner, the Brooklyn-born character actor who played a myriad of imposing figures in his 60 years in the business, including crime bosses, CEOs, politicians, protective fathers and the monologuing movie mogul Jack Lipnick in “Barton Fink,” died Saturday, April 8, 2023 at age 81. His nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced his death in an Instagram post Sunday. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for Geffen/AP Images, File)

 Vince Bucci

Michael Lerner, the Brooklyn-born character actor who played a myriad of imposing figures in his 60 years in the business, including monologuing movie mogul Jack Lipnick in “Barton Fink,” the crooked club owner Bugsy Calhoun in “Harlem Nights” and an angry publishing executive in “Elf,” has died. He was 81.

His nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced his death in an Instagram post Sunday. Sam Lerner wrote that his uncle died Saturday but did not provide further details. Neither his nor Michael Lerner’s representatives immediately responded to requests for further comment.

