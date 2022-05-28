OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Voters in an Oregon county where a ballot-printing error delayed primary results, for nearly two weeks, have elected the same county clerk five times in the past 20 years despite missteps that impacted two previous elections and cost taxpayers at least $100,000. Opponents have repeatedly tried to unseat Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, who was first elected, in 2002, following elections errors, in 2004, 2010, 2011, and a state vote-tampering investigation, in 2012. Hall makes $112,600 a year in the nonpartisan position overseeing elections, recording property transactions, keeping public records and issuing marriage licenses. She is running for a sixth four-year term, in November, in the suburban county south of Portland, and is being challenged by a former librarian who works in the elections department of Oregon’s largest county. The latest scandal in Oregon comes against the backdrop of a polarized political landscape in which vote counts are increasingly scrutinized. Races for local elections clerks — who until recently toiled in obscurity and relative anonymity — are getting new attention, particularly from right-wing voters who deny that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Local elections chiefs are the first line of defense for elections integrity, but most voters don’t know who their county clerk is, or even what they do, and are likely to skip over the nonpartisan race on Election Day, or simply pick the incumbent.
