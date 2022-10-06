Germany Energy Opec

Taps are photographed at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia is weighing a cut of a million barrels per day or more. The idea is to boost oil prices that have fallen from summer highs of over $100 to around $80 for U.S. crude. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

 Michael Probst

FRANKFURT, Germany  — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided, Wednesday, to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for US drivers just ahead of key national elections.

Energy ministers cut production by a larger-than-expected 2 million barrels per day starting, in November, after gathering for their first face-to-face meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Biden (Pedo Pete) goes and licks the Saudis boots asking for an oil production increase...and to show you how much of a POS they think Biden is....they not only ignore the request...but do the opposite and decrease their production quota. Democrats love to run their mouths and put labels on everything that does not bow down to their power...and the Cowardly Americans just except that B.S. game...except the Suadia's and Putin do not accept that MO. Let's remove the Clueless Democrats before they totally destroy America (if there is still time left).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.