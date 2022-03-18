MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marvis LaVerne Kneeland Jones, an educator and activist who was one of eight Black students who integrated Memphis State University when they first attended class in 1959, has died at age 81, a funeral home said.
Jones died, Sunday, E.H. Ford Mortuary in Memphis said in an an obituary, Tuesday. No cause of death was disclosed.
Jones was among the group of eight Black students who were escorted by police to class at Memphis State on Sept. 18, 1959.
The school is now called the University of Memphis.
According to the obituary, the group had to take all their courses during the school’s morning session, then leave campus. They were not allowed in the cafeteria or student center, but tensions eased as more Black students enrolled.
After graduating, Jones taught in the Memphis school system for 25 years. She also participated in voter registration drives and worked in public relations. She was married to former Tennessee state Rep. Rufus E. Jones Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.