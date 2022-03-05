Shane Warne, who was considered to be the greatest bowler in cricket history and helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 among his incredible career accomplishments, has died. He was 52.
Fox Sports television, which employed Warne as a commentator, quoted a family statement, early today, as saying he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Cricket Australia later confirmed Warne’s death in a statement.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the Fox Sports statement said. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
Police in Thailand said Warne’s body was transferred to Ko Samui Hospital for an autopsy. Police added they did not find any wounds on Warne’s body.
Known as “Warnie,” he elevated the art of legspin. After his 145th and last test in 2007, he had a world record 708 wickets. Only Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan has passed him, with 800.
“Spinning was a dying art, really, till Shane Warne came along,” cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew told the BBC.
Warne was also part of five Ashes-winning teams against England and played in 194 one-day internationals.
Warne made an underwhelming test debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1992 and rose to become a key figure across all formats during one of the greatest sustained periods of dominance by any team in world cricket.
He wrote himself into folklore when he delivered the “Ball of the Century” with his first toss of the 1993 Ashes tour, bowling Mike Gatting with a ball that turned from well outside leg stump to clip the off bail.
“It’s one of those wonderful highlights of the game,” Gatting said in 2018. “One of those bits of history that belongs not only to me but to probably the best legspinner of all time.”
Warne was noted as much for his life off the field as on it.
He was banned for a year just before the 2003 World Cup for taking a prohibited substance, which he blamed on his mother for giving him a diuretic to “improve his appearance.” But he returned in 2004 and in the third Ashes test of 2005 he became the first bowler in history to take 600 test wickets.
