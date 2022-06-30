BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria declared a civil emergency, Wednesday, after some villages in the southern state of Carinthia were cut off by mudslides and flooding following heavy rainfall. One person was killed and another was reported missing.
Residents of the villages of Treffen and Arriach were told to seek safety in the upper levels of their houses, public broadcaster ORF reported.
The Austrian president appealed to residents in the affected areas to be cautious and thanked rescue teams for their help.
“The destruction ... is dramatic. I appeal to everyone: Take care of yourself & your fellow human beings,” Alexander van der Bellen tweeted. “Many thanks to the Austrian Armed Forces, Red Cross, mountain and water rescue, fire department and police for their efforts.”
Several people who were trapped in their homes had to be airlifted to safety by helicopter.
The mayor of Treffen, Gerald Ebner, said 20 homes and farms could not be reached by rescue teams.
“We are trying to get the situation under control somehow,” Ebner told Austrian news agency APA. “Currently, we are waiting for heavy equipment from the Austrian Armed Forces, which we urgently need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.