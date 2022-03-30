NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has died and officials have suspended a search for a man who is missing after a fishing vessel sank in the Pacific Ocean about 35 miles off the coast of Florence, Oregon, the US Coast Guard said, Sunday.
Mike Morgan, 68, the master of the fishing vessel White Swan III made a mayday call around midnight, Friday, reporting his vessel was sinking in the northern section of the Heceta Bank fishing grounds, the Coast Guard said.
A Coast Guard lifeboat arrived shortly after the initial distress call and found a debris field.
The Coast Guard recovered an unresponsive female, early Saturday morning. She was declared dead by local emergency crews. Officials later learned she was a crew member on the White Swan III. Her name has not been released.
The effort to locate Morgan was suspended at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, after crews searched a 232-square-mile area by sea and air over a 24-hour period, the Coast Guard said.
