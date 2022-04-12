The mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian was killed by a stray bullet in her Connecticut home over the weekend, according to the athlete and police.
Mabel Martinez, 56, was the mother of Yarimar Mercado Martinez, a rifle shooter on the Puerto Rico Olympic team who competed in the summer Olympics last year and in 2016.
Mabel Martinez died, Sunday, after having been shot in the head, Saturday afternoon, inside her home in Waterbury, Connecticut, city police said. A man who was walking outside her home, who was shot in the leg and survived, appeared to be the target, authorities said. No arrests have been announced.
Mercado Martinez, 27, expressed her anguish in social media postings.
“Mommy, mommy of my life,” she wrote in Spanish. “There are so many things I still needed to learn from you, you didn’t deserve even a little bit what happened to you, it’s not fair mommy, you left too soon and I was so far away without being able to do anything, I couldn’t even say goodbye to you and I love you so much and you are such an important person in my life.
“Two days ago you called me with excitement, asking me to save the date and help you prepare to renew your wedding vows with daddy in Puerto Rico,” she wrote. “Why you? Why this way? You were just sitting in your little house sewing, as you always did.”
A message seeking comment was left, Monday, for Mercado Martinez. She was traveling, Monday, to Connecticut from Brazil, where she was scheduled to compete in an international competition, Telemundo reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.