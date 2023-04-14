Award-winning Bolivian journalist Harold Olmos, whose gentlemanly manner belied a remarkable reportorial tenacity and who led Associated Press operations in Venezuela and Brazil after fleeing his coup-convulsed homeland more than four decades ago, has died at age 78.
Olmos died Wednesday in the eastern lowlands city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, of a heart attack after a long illness, said his son, José Olmos. He said his father had struggled with diabetes.
The journalist, a role model for younger colleagues with deep experience covering military challenges to democracy, had returned to his native country in 2006 after retiring from the AP. He launched a second career as a columnist, educator and author when Evo Morales, a leftist coca-growers’ union leader embraced by the country’s indigenous majority, began to dominate Bolivian politics.
“He had very strong and public opinions,” his son said, particularly about what he considered to be an assault on press freedom by Morales’ governing MAS movement.
Olmos joined the AP in 1969 in La Paz, Bolivia, at age 25, after working as a weekend editor at the Presencia daily. An internal company memo the next year described the young reporter running three blocks to the presidential palace during Bolivian coup attempt No. 187 to report on the strafing of the presidential palace for a story that “had no competition” on US front pages.
Olmos was bureau chief in Venezuela for more than a decade until 1993 — years of tumult that saw Hugo Chavez rise to prominence — then in Brazil until his retirement in 2006.
Claude Erbsen, retired former director of World Services for the AP, said Olmos excelled in helping shed light on Brazil’s transition from military dictatorship to vibrant democracy. But he and others were most impressed by both Olmos’ disarming gentility and fearlessness.
“I think the most important characteristic in him was that he was really a gentle soul, but once he sank his teeth into something you couldn’t beat him off with a two-by-four,” said Erbsen.
Olmos would display that tenacity in his later years as a blogger and columnist for El Deber, one of Bolivia’s leading newspapers.
