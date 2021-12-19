JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — James Meredith says he conquered white supremacy and created a new Mississippi 59 years ago when he became the first Black student to enroll in the University of Mississippi — a school whose longstanding nickname, Ole Miss, is rooted in plantation vernacular of the Confederacy.
Now, a person close to Meredith is selling “New Miss” merchandise and trying to trademark a logo with cursive script that is nearly identical to the university’s Ole Miss logo. The university is fighting the trademark effort, arguing that the New Miss merchandise is “confusingly similar” to its ubiquitous brand.
Suzi Altman is a photographer who often follows Meredith to document his public appearances. She applied for the New Miss trademark, in July 2020, soon after she sold the first T-shirts and other merchandise. Altman said she’s using the brand to try to raise money for a museum that would preserve Meredith’s legacy — a project that still has a long way to go. She said that as of mid-November, she still had not earned a profit on the merchandise.
Meredith was already a military veteran when he integrated the University of Mississippi, in 1962, under a federal court order and amid resistance from a race-baiting governor. Federal marshals protected him as mob violence erupted under the oaks and magnolias on the Oxford campus.
A few years ago, one of his friends gave Meredith a baseball cap emblazoned with a logo that looked like the Ole Miss one but said “New Miss.” That friend, the Rev. Robert West, said the phrase more accurately symbolized how Meredith had changed a state with a tarnished legacy of slavery and segregation.
“We were inspired by James’ story,” Altman told The Associated Press during a conversation about why she started selling New Miss items.
Altman’s New Miss T-shirts, hats and flags use the same script as the Ole Miss logo that appears on football helmets, sports jerseys, marketing materials and all manner of merchandise licensed by the University of Mississippi. Many of her products also use the same colors as the university’s: cardinal red, navy blue and powder blue.
Altman uses photos of Meredith on her New Miss Brand website. The backs of some baseball caps are embroidered with “James H. Meredith 1962.”
