CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Olaf slipped back to tropical storm force, on Friday, after slamming into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and then drenching the region with torrential rains.
The storm came ashore near San Jose del Cabo late Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
But winds had dropped to 50 mph by midday Friday, when it was centered about 20 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lazaro.
At least 700 local residents spent the night in shelters while an estimated 20,000 foreign tourists hunkered down in their hotels.
State Civil Defense Deputy Secretary Carlos Alfredo Godínez said he had received no reports of lives lost.
The national electrical company reported the storm knocked out power to most customers in the state, but it was gradually being restored. Some hotels reported minor damage.
As the storm came ashore some motorists were stranded inside their cars in high water. But the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department reported only fallen trees and power lines.
