OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Republican Party faced fierce criticism on Friday for a Facebook post likening COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the persecution of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.
The post on the party’s official Facebook page urged people to call the lieutenant governor and ask him to call a special session to prohibit employers from requiring their employees to get vaccinated. It featured a picture of a yellow Star of David with the word “unvaccinated” on it and said: “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”
Roberta Clark, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, called the post “highly inappropriate” and urged party officials to apologize.
“To compare the actions taken by Nazi Germany to a public health discussion is ill-informed and inappropriate,” Clark said.
(1) comment
The left wing scumbags use history to compare current conditions to past events (which is wrong) all the time. "Holocaust, Civil War, Jim Crow", all tools used by the Democrats.
