McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man, Thursday, for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005.
Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, and prison officials declared him dead at 10:14 a.m. It was Oklahoma’s fourth execution since October, when the state resumed lethal injections following a nearly seven-year hiatus.
Postelle, who was lying on a gurney with his arms outstretched beside him, declined to give any last words and glanced a few times at the seven witnesses who were in the viewing room next to the execution chamber as the execution began.
A doctor entered the chamber and declared Postelle unconscious at 10:06 a.m. after rubbing his sternum, shaking him and appearing to speak to him.
“Today did not put closure on anything,” said Shelli Milner, the sister of Donnie Swindle, one of the four people Postelle was convicted of killing. “His family grieves as our families have grieved for 17 years. To know that he will never walk this earth again does give me a little more peace than I had yesterday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.