OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed, on Tuesday, to consider whether a question on legalizing recreational use of marijuana should appear on the ballot, in November.

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify State Question 820 for a statewide vote, but because it took longer than usual to count the signatures, it’s not clear if there is enough time to get the question printed on ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Officials with the Oklahoma Election Board said earlier this year the statutory deadline to call a state question election, for November, was Aug. 29.

