Wood Stork Recovery

FILE - A flock of wood storks mingles with egrets as they stand in a retention pond along a road in Atlantic Beach, Fla., just before the Intracoastal Bridge on Aug. 12, 2015. The ungainly yet graceful wood stork, which was on the brink of extinction in 1984, has recovered sufficiently in Florida and other Southern states that U.S. wildlife officials on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, proposed removing the wading bird from the endangered species list. (Bob Mack/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File)

 Bob Mack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The ungainly yet graceful wood stork, which was on the brink of extinction in 1984, has recovered sufficiently in Florida and other Southern states that US wildlife officials on Tuesday proposed removing the wading bird from the endangered species list.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release that restoration of the wood stork’s habitat, especially in the Florida Everglades and adjacent Big Cypress National Preserve, led to a sharp increase in breeding pairs. Those numbers had shrunk to just 5,000 pairs in 1984, whereas there are more than 10,000 pairs today.

