FILE - This photo shows tanks (in gray, beige and blue) storeing water that was treated but is still radioactive after it was used to cool down spent fuel at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Feb. 27, 2021. Officials from Japan and South Korea are discussing a visit for South Korean experts at the Fukushima nuclear plant later this month to see preparation for a controversial plan to release to sea treated but radioactive water, one of their major sticking points between the two sides that are quickly thawing their long-strained ties. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

Officials from Japan and South Korea are discussing a visit by South Korean experts to the Fukushima nuclear plant before it begins the controversial release of treated but radioactive water into the sea. The safety of the water is a major sticking point as the two sides work to improve long-strained ties.

Discussions were held Friday in Seoul and online, and the Japanese government was expected to give updates on the status of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Officials are preparing to release the water, saying it’s an unavoidable step for the decommissioning process.

