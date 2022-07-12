FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said, Monday.
In a statement, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber’s death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old’s death, and the medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.
Police making a welfare check, on June 1, found Barber dead at a Frisco apartment that he was believed to have been leasing.
The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was a fourth-round draft pick by Dallas, in 2005, and spent six seasons with the Cowboys. He had 24 combined touchdowns, in 2006, and ‘07 despite starting just one game those two seasons. Barber rushed for 654 yards and a career-high 14 TDs, in 2006.
Barber had a career-high 975 yards rushing and 10 TDs, in 2007, when he made his only Pro Bowl. His role and production declined from there, and he had career lows in carries, yards and touchdowns in his final year in Dallas, in 2010. Barber played a final season with Chicago, in 2011.
