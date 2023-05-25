NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has been indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge after being seen on bystander video in 2021 repeatedly punching a man who appeared to be having a psychiatric crisis, leaving him unconscious with a broken nose, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Officer Juan Perez is charged with third-degree assault in connection with the confrontation, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said.
