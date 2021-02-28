NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A police officer working security at a high school basketball game in New Orleans was shot in the chest by a man who was denied entry into the game, authorities said.
The shots were fired Friday evening near the gymnasium at George Washington Carver High School, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters at a news conference.
John Shallerhorn, 35, got into an altercation with a staff member after he tried to enter the game, authorities said. The officer — later identified as Tulane University Police Cpl. Martinus Mitchum — went to intervene, and Shallerhorn shot him, police said.
Two loud bangs were captured on video shared by WGNO-TV as the high schoolers played. A photographer from WWL-TV also reported that the gunfire could be heard inside the gym.
The school was put on lockdown after the shooting, news outlets reported, and the game was ultimately called off.
Mitchum, who also was a deputy constable with the Second City Court, later died at a hospital.
