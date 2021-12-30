Until recently, Oregon’s southernmost glacier was on Mt. Thielsen, an extinct volcano mountain in the Cascade Range, east of Diamond Lake in Douglas County.
But sometime over the past half decade, Lathrop Glacier disappeared.
Oregon Glaciers Institute President Anders Carlson said Lathrop Glacier was a little less than half the size of a football field, just 0.002 square kilometers in area. It was Oregon’s smallest glacier.
The glacier formed two arms going down steep chutes.
“It looked like a very vertical water slide at a theme park, basically,” Carlson said.
Because of that, it collected avalanche slides, storing snow “almost like soda cans in a vending machine,” he said.
The area is heavily shaded, with very little direct sunlight.
It was well set up to build a glacier in what is otherwise a hot, dry place — from a glacier’s point of view, anyway.
A pool at the east edge of the moraine at the glacier’s bottom-fed Thielsen Creek and formed a miniature ecosystem.
“A lot of little vegetation living in a very lush setting that would not exist otherwise if there was not a glacier there giving it water all summer, when there’s no snow otherwise around,” Carlson said.
There’s likely enough buried ice to keep the creek going another 10 or 20 years, but then it will dry up and the little ecosystem will disappear, he said.
The glacier had probably been in existence hundreds, maybe thousands of years.
“Since the Romans or something like that, there had probably been some kind of glacier ice formed on that area there,” Carlson said.
But it wasn’t discovered until 1966, when Ted Lathrop (pronounced LAY-thrup) spotted it on a hike.
With Lathrop’s disappearance, the state’s southernmost glacier is now the Crook Glacier on Broken Top Mountain west of Bend.
