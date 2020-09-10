NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing dozens of patients, including the wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, was charged Wednesday with attacking girls and women for nearly two decades using the cover of medical examinations.
Prosecutors described the doctor, Robert A. Hadden, 62, as a “predator in a white coat,” accusing him of singling out young and unsuspecting victims, including a young girl he’d delivered at birth.
The federal charges will be the second time Hadden is prosecuted over alleged abuse of patients. He surrendered his medical license in a 2016 plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorney that didn’t require him to serve any jail time.
Outrage over that light punishment built as the #MeToo movement gained momentum and more women told their stories publicly, including Evelyn Yang, who earlier this year told CNN that Hadden assaulted her in 2012, including when she was seven months pregnant.
Wednesday’s charges represented the second recent instance when federal prosecutors eclipsed a state sex abuse prosecution criticized as lenient. Financier Jeffrey Epstein faced federal sex trafficking charges last year after a Florida state prosecution was criticized as lax. He then killed himself in a federal jail.
Hadden was arrested at his home in Englewood, New Jersey, a community 10 miles outside Manhattan. He was to appear later Wednesday in Manhattan federal court on six counts of inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.
Isabelle Kirshner, Hadden’s attorney, declined comment.
Audrey Strauss, the acting US attorney in Manhattan, said Hadden, had “inappropriately touched, squeezed and even licked his victims” and subjected a young girl he’d delivered as a baby “to the same sort of sexual abuse he inflicted on his adult victims.”
Hadden faces a civil lawsuit brought by more than two dozen accusers who say he groped and penetrated patients during vaginal examinations.
