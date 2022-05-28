HOUSTON — Former President Donald Trump is defending the rights of gun owners in remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state. With protesters shouting outside, Trump was set to call, Friday, for “drastically” changing the nation’s approach to mental health” and “a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country,” while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners, according to excerpts of his speech. “The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens — the existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens,” he says in prepared remarks. Trump was among the Republican leaders lining up to speak at the event, where the gun rights lobbying group said attendees planned to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the school shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters angry about gun violence demonstrated outside, including some holding crosses with photos of the shooting victims. Wayne LaPierre, the group’s chief executive, began the event by saying that “every NRA member and I know every decent American is mourning right now. Twenty-one beautiful lives ruthlessly and indiscriminately extinguished by a criminal monster.” Still, he said that “restricting the fundamental human rights of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer. It never has been.” The several hundred people in the auditorium stood and bowed their heads in a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. There were many empty seats. Among the protesters outside, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the governor’s race, ticked off a list of previous school shootings and called on those attending the convention to “join us to make sure that this no longer happens in this country.” “The time to have stopped Uvalde was right after Sandy Hook,” O’Rourke said. “The time for us to have stopped Uvalde was right after Parkland. The time for us to have stopped Uvalde was right after Santa Fe High School. The time for us to stop the next mass shooting in this country is right now, right here, today with every single one of us.” Some scheduled speakers and performers backed out of the event, including several Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act after the country’s latest mass shooting. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, Friday morning, that he had decided not to speak at an event breakfast after “prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials.” The NRA said that people attending the gun show would “reflect on” the Uvalde school shooting, “pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.” The meeting is the first for the troubled organization since 2019, following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
NRA meets after school massacre, protest roils
- By JUAN LOZANO and JILL COLVIN Associated Press
-
-
- 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Hypersonic weapon passes test
- B-21 won’t fly until next year
- Man is dead in Palmdale collision
- Lancaster DUI checkpoint results in seven citations
- Cities promote flood of incoming projects
- Getting jump on illegal fireworks
- Lancaster, Baby2Baby are giving away formula
- AVC drops Commons project from list
- Cal City to again consider Kulikoff censure request
- Lancaster planners OK new car wash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Legal claim: LA sheriff delayed excessive force probe (1)
- US to hold back Lake Powell water (1)
- How Pa. GOP gov pick could turn election lies into action (1)
- School counselors sounding cry for help (1)
- LA County falls to ‘medium’ COVID level (1)
- ‘Trump is in the past’: Mounting losses show limits (1)
- Masks back by popular demand on SF BART trains (1)
- State adds new jobs as economy shows signs of slowing (1)
- Ruling threatens US power as high-seas drug police (1)
- US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year (1)
- Military package ok’d for Ukraine (1)
- Los Angeles Unified predicts accelerating enrollment decline (1)
- Inflation forces increase in CA minimum wage (1)
- Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses (1)
- Newsom: $98B surplus backs true pro-life state (1)
- Infectious disease risk likely from climate change (1)
- In Buffalo, Biden mourns shooting victims (1)
- Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four others (1)
- What’s next in the Supreme Court leak investigation? (1)
- Kathy Boudin, imprisoned radical dies at 78 (1)
- Dems push for crackdown on high gas prices (1)
- Jury selection underway in trial tied to FBI’s Russia probe (1)
- Davos overshadowed by global economic worries (1)
- Cross-border tunnel found (1)
- Environmentalists oppose more life for nuke plant (1)
- ExxonMobil subpoenaed in plastics waste probe (1)
- Activists upset as Davos wraps up (1)
- LA County’s COVID hospitalizations back over 300 (1)
- Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping (1)
- Mom aims to honor son by speaking of addiction (1)
- Social media hammered by mounting questions (1)
- Southland gas prices see largest increase since March 19 (1)
- Liberal Los Angeles may take right turn in mayor’s race (1)
- Senate vows vote on abortion, but not filibuster changes (1)
- NRA meets after school massacre, protest roils (1)
- Class helps Vasquez students handle stress (1)
- Newsom: State has $97.5 billion budget surplus (1)
- Housing shortage, rising rents squeeze college students (1)
- National security adviser McFarlane has died (1)
- Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge (1)
- California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG (1)
- Letters from Readers, May 6, 2022 (1)
- Prosecutor says funeral home left remains to rot (1)
- Video: Firefighters kick, punch homeless man (1)
- Relics and militants: Vatican fraud trial sprawls the globe (1)
- Yellen’s global tax plan meets more resistance (1)
- McCarthy, GOP escalate standoff (1)
- Longer life for Diablo Canyon? Newsom touts extension (1)
- Archbishop: Pelosi to be denied communion (1)
- SpaceX launches Starlink satellites (1)
- Milley prepares cadets for changing warfare (1)
- China’s Pacific plan seen as regional game-changer (1)
- LA schools delay mandate on vaccines (1)
- Lawsuit alleges deputy body-slammed teen girl (1)
- Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv (1)
- DC’s National Guard starts recruitment push (1)
- US prosecutors indict Mexican Mafia leadership (1)
- Is mass death now tolerated in America? (1)
- Homelessness up in Bay Area (1)
- Earth is given a 50-50 chance at key warming mark (1)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Paxton (1)
- LA plans to impose watering limit (1)
- County extends mask rule on public transit (1)
- State could soon allow lawsuits over illegal guns (1)
- Angry Newsom rips Texas governor, US judges on guns (1)
- Commission OKs tentative tract map (1)
- State Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B (1)
- New restrictions imposed at county nursing facilities (1)
- Dem’s bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster (1)
- No charges for Mike Tyson (1)
- McConnell, senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv visit (1)
- Parris Island wages battles against climate change (1)
- Child molester arraigned for murder, robbery (1)
- Thomas’ emails deepen her involvement in election (1)
- COVID caution urged during holiday (1)
- Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy (1)
- N Korea fires missiles amid virus outbreak (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
There is a reason that our forefathers gave their lives for America,and her freedoms. The 2nd amendment guarantees that our govt. does not become a dictatorship. If you were "unarmed" things would be a "lot" worse. You should view anyone as Scum (with an agenda) that tries to take away your 2nd amendment rights.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.