France Notre Dame Fire Resurrecting the Roof

Carpenters work on pieces, part of the new roof for the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Thursday, May, 25, 2023, near Angers, western France. Carpenters building a new timber frame for the fire-ravaged roof of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral are using the same tools and techniques as their medieval predecessors. For them, working with hand-axes to fashion oak beams has been like stepping back in time. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer)

 Jeffrey Schaeffer

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-PLAINE, France — If time travel was possible, medieval carpenters would surely be amazed to see how woodworking techniques they pioneered in building Notre Dame Cathedral more than 800 years ago are being used again today to rebuild the world-famous monument’s fire-ravaged roof.

Certainly the reverse is true for the modern-day carpenters using medieval-era skills. Working with hand axes to fashion hundreds of tons of oak beams for the framework of Notre Dame’s new roof has, for them, been like rewinding time. It’s given them a new appreciation of their predecessors’ handiwork that pushed the architectural envelope back in the 13th century.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

A friend of mine is a construction defects expert...I would say, "he is a master carpenter" he was called to do a repair on a building at the historic Fort Tejon. He actually researched how to cast (make) Adobe blocks, and was able to do the repair.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.