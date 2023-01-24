Obit Steadman

FILE - Dr. Richard Steadman poses in a workout area in the Steadman Hawkins Clinic in the Vail Valley Medical Center in Vail, Colo., March 12, 2009. Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic where many of the world's elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85. He died in his sleep Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home in Vail, said Lynda Sampson, vice president of external affairs at the Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., where many of the world’s elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85.

Steadman died in his sleep, Friday, at his home in Vail, said Lynda Sampson, vice president of external affairs at the Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.