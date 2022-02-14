PARIS (AP) — He has a full campaign team that’s fanning out around France, meeting with voters. He makes speeches about his future plans for the country. The problem? French President Emmanuel Macron hasn’t officially declared that he’s a candidate for April’s presidential election yet.
Critics say he’s unfairly using his taxpayer-funded presidential pulpit to campaign for a second term while dragging out his widely expected announcement as long as possible.
Less than two months before April 10’s first round, Macron’s intention is no mystery. He said last month that he has “the desire” to run for a second term, but he wanted to wait for the COVID-19 situation to improve before making a decision. The deadline to formally declare candidacy is March 4.
Far-right presidential contender Eric Zemmour accused Macron of trying to use the pandemic to make French voters forget about what he considers France’s decline.
“Is Emmanuel Macron using the health crisis to start campaigning? The answer is yes,” Marine Le Pen, the other far-right candidate, charged. Like the US and most European countries, France recently started easing most virus restrictions as the infection rate slows down.
Macron also explained he wanted to focus on the Ukraine-Russia crisis first. On the flight between Moscow and Kyiv last week, he told reporters that he will “think about” declaring his candidacy later.
“Everything comes in due time,” he said.
Yet his recent trips across French regions tend to increasingly look like campaign events.
A visit this month to northern France, during which he announced an additional $113 million to boost the economy in a former mining area, was followed by dozens of journalists from national and international media. A meeting with local officials included a key political rival from The Republicans party, Xavier Bertrand, who is actively campaigning with conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse.
So close to the election, “that visit is a candidate’s visit, with lies and untruths. The hypocrisy must stop. An electoral trip cannot be paid for by the Republic,” Bertrand said after listening to Macron’s plans for the region.
The head of The Republicans’ party, Christian Jacob, denounced “misuse of public money” and said he reported the issue to the National Commission on Elections Financing.
France has strict rules about financing a presidential campaign. The amount of money a presidential contender is allowed to spend for the first round is $19.1 million, with an additional $6.4 million for those who qualify for the runoff. After the election, France reimburses candidates who won at least 5% of the votes half of their campaign costs.
