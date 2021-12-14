SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Too young. Too weak. Too inexperienced.
Since taking power following his father’s sudden death, 10 years ago this week, Kim Jong Un has erased those widespread doubts that greeted his early attempts to extend his family’s brutal dynastic grip over North Korea.
Early predictions about a regency, a collective leadership or a military coup were crushed by a ruthless consolidation of power. Coupled with a larger-than-life personality seemingly made for carefully packaged TV propaganda, Kim has made it clear that his authority is absolute.
But as North Korea’s first millennial dictator marks a decade in rule, this Friday, he may be facing his toughest moment yet, as crushing sanctions, the pandemic and growing economic trouble converge. If Kim can’t uphold his public pledge to develop both nukes and his moribund economy, something many experts see as impossible, it could spell trouble for his long-term rule.
The modest economic growth he achieved for several years through trade and market-oriented reforms was followed by a tightening of international sanctions since 2016, when Kim accelerated his pursuit of nuclear weapons and missiles targeting the United States and its Asian allies.
While still firmly in control, Kim appears increasingly unlikely to achieve his stated goals of simultaneously keeping his nukes and bringing prosperity to his impoverished populace.
