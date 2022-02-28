SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea, on Sunday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests that came as the United States and its allies are focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The missile launch was the eighth of its kind this year. Some experts have said North Korea is trying to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the United States into offering concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks. North Korea also might view the US preoccupation with the Ukraine conflict as a chance to accelerate testing activity without any serious response from Washington.
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the North Korean missile flew about 190 miles at a maximum altitude of about 370 miles before landing off North Korea’s eastern coast and outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. No damage to vessels or aircraft has been reported, he said.
“If North Korea deliberately carried out the missile launch while the international community is distracted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, such an act is absolutely unforgivable,” he told reporters. “Whatever the motives are, North Korea’s repeated missile launches are absolutely inexcusable and we cannot overlook considerable missile and nuclear advancement.”
South Korean officials said they detected the launch from the North’s capital area and expressed “deep concerns and grave regret” over it.
President Trump was able to get North Korea to end their missile testing (at least put it on hold). N. Korea hated POS Obama, I bet they are "not" too fond of Biden (sniffles) also. Also here come Higher Gasoline Prices....Enjoy
