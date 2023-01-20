SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has passed a budget that sustains a high level of defense spending despite the countrys’ economic troubles as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his nuclear arsenal.
State media reports indicated Kim didn’t attend the Supreme People’s Assembly’s two-day session that ended, Wednesday. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency didn’t mention any comments by assembly members toward the United States or South Korea in Thursday’s report on the meetings.
The assembly convened weeks after Kim called for an “exponential increase” of nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons targeting “enemy” South Korea and the development of more advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the US mainland.
His statements during a major political conference, in December, underscored an intensifying nuclear standoff with the United States and its allies in Asia after he pushed North Korea’s weapons tests to a record pace, last year.
The North fired more than 70 missiles, last year, including multiple ICBM launches, and conducted a series of tests it described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets.
Analysts say Kim’s aggressive arms expansion and escalatory nuclear doctrine are aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and to gain leverage in negotiations for economic and security concessions.
KCNA said the assembly’s members projected overall state spending would increase by 1.7%, this year, but made no mention of the actual size of the budget.
The assembly’s members devoted 15.9% of this year’s national budget to defense spending, the same proportion as last year, to support efforts on “further bolstering up the war deterrence both in quality and quantity” and “defending the dignity and security of the country and the people,” KCNA said.
