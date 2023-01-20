SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has passed a budget that sustains a high level of defense spending despite the countrys’ economic troubles as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his nuclear arsenal.

State media reports indicated Kim didn’t attend the Supreme People’s Assembly’s two-day session that ended, Wednesday. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency didn’t mention any comments by assembly members toward the United States or South Korea in Thursday’s report on the meetings.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

N. Korea does not like the Democrats...They see Obama and Biden as Trash...which they are.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtVBCG6ThDk (get some).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.