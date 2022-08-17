Britain Obit Nicholas Evans

FILE - Author Nicholas Evans poses in New York Sept. 29, 2005. Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72. His representatives at United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9, 2022 following a heart attack. Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing the young rider in her breakout role. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

 Tina Fineberg

LONDON (AP) — Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72, his representatives said, Monday.

United Agents said Evans died “suddenly,” on Aug. 9, following a heart attack.

