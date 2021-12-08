SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom still can’t spell the word “dress.” He can’t read aloud from a piece of paper in public. That’s why his speeches are long, mostly from memory and sprinkled with some awkward moments when his words bump into each other.
Newsom accepts these challenges as part of his dyslexia — a common learning disability that makes it harder for him to read and do many things related to reading. He’s had dyslexia for most of his life, but it came into sharper focus for him recently after watching some of his own children fall behind in reading.
That prompted him to search for picture books about dyslexia to use with his kids. But he was surprised when he did not find many. So he wrote one.
“Ben & Emma’s Big Hit,” published by Philomel books, comes out Tuesday. The book tells the story of a young boy named Ben who uses baseball to cope with his dyslexia, along with the help from a caring teacher and a friend.
The book is presented as a bridge to help some children with dyslexia understand why it’s harder for them to read. But beyond that, it’s a semi-autobiographical account of Newsom’s childhood that offers a glimpse of what shaped his personality and his politics.
“It doesn’t go away. I’m dealing with this every day,” Newsom said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So many folks (with dyslexia) do give up, and that has tragic consequences. And others that don’t (give up) start to discover that this is the greatest gift in their life and they can’t imagine a life without it. That’s really been my experience.”
Newsom, a Democrat, left California on Monday to kick off a book tour in New York with interviews at national media outlets. He has pledged to donate all proceeds from the book to the International Dyslexia Association.
Newsom said his dyslexia caused him to make a lot of mistakes in school that isolated him and made him feel anxious about reading. He said he often pretended to be sick to get out of reading in class.
But over time, Newsom said making mistakes made him resilient, which he said has become a useful tool in the world of politics.
“The problem is, we’re in a racket, where anytime I make a mistake, man it’s all over the AP. And that’s hard, right? And that’s why we’re cautious. But in that caution, perhaps, is the biggest mistake in politics and why people can’t stand (politicians) anymore,” Newsom said.
But Newsom said people with dyslexia are “experts in mistakes.”
“We’re like, pros,” he said.
Newsom didn’t learn he was dyslexic until he was 10.
(1) comment
Newsom is an Idiot...Last Politician to write a book was Cuomo and that POS did it on the people's time, using his staff. Cuomo is now facing Predator charges. That how the left wing Scum Rolls...while catering to the Parasite's for support.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.