Hugh Newell Jacobsen, a modernist architect who brought sophisticated designs to homes, most notably one belonging to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on Martha’s Vineyard, as well as to museums, universities and public buildings such as the US Capitol, died March 4 in an assisted-living facility in Front Royal, Virginia. He was 91.
His death was confirmed by his son Simon, a partner with his father in the Jacobsen Architecture firm in Washington, D.C.
“Like a lady,” Hugh Jacobsen once said, “the best house is polite to her neighbors and never shouts.”
If his houses did not shout, they garnered broad attention for their modern look mixed with nods to the past and appreciation for the regions where they were built.
His residences had signature touches such as 45-degree pitched roofs, clean lines, minimal ornamentation, masterful use of lighting and windows, and decor that included his own furniture and fabric designs — a body of work that earned him many awards, including induction into Architectural Digest’s AD100 Hall of Fame in 2017.
“He took the modernist vocabulary and gave it an elegant refinement that was almost unrivaled,” architect Robert A.M. Stern, a former dean of the Yale School of Architecture, said in an interview. “House upon house bore the Hugh Jacobsen stamp.”
A Jacobsen house came with his outsize personality and style. He was blunt, confident, patrician and witty, wore exquisite clothing and had a dominant sweep of hair. Simon Jacobsen said his father was mistaken at times for writer Tom Wolfe.
The owner of a house that Hugh Jacobsen designed on the coast of Maine told Architectural Digest in 2009: “When we first met Hugh, there was an hour of chitchat and then the brass tacks. He said, ‘My houses are expensive to build, my fees are outrageous and I’m a prima donna.’ He was always candid with us.”
Jacobsen’s scope was international, but he was probably best known for his prolific projects in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, where he lived and had his office. Starting in the early 1960s, he worked on more than 120 houses — a mixture of new construction, renovations (including the partially detached town house where he lived, which he had originally designed for someone else), and additions that emphasized space and light.
Hugh Jacobsen was born March 11, 1929, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His father was a meat importer, and his mother, Lucy (Newell) Jacobsen, was a homemaker.
“I always could draw, rather well, and painting I really loved to do,” Jacobsen told his son John during an interview in 2010 for “The Artist Toolbox,” a public television series.
After graduating from the University of Maryland in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, he hoped to become a painter. But his father steered him toward architecture, reasoning that it combined art and business. Jacobsen agreed and in 1954 earned a certificate from the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London and in 1955 a master’s degree from Yale University, where he studied under the influential Louis Kahn.
He was hired after graduation by another architectural giant, Philip Johnson. But Jacobsen was fired after a year because he flopped as a draftsman. After serving in the Air Force, he tried working at several other firms, but they also asked him to leave.
Jacobsen applied those ideas to his own firm, which he opened in 1958, with help from his father.
In time, Jacobsen forged a modernist style that appealed to wealthy and celebrated clients, including Onassis and her close friend, the heiress and arts patron Rachel (Bunny) Mellon; actors Meryl Streep and James Garner; and Carole and Gordon Segal, founders of Crate & Barrel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.