New Zealand Cyclone

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, left, and Hawke's Bay Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group Controller Ian McDonald survey cyclone Gabrielle damage to the Esk Valley, north of Napier, New Zealand, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The death toll from New Zealand's cyclone reached eight on Friday with more than 4,500 people still unaccounted for four days after the nation's most destructive weather event in decades brought widespread flooding, landslides and power outages, the prime minister said. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

 Mark Mitchell

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The death toll from New Zealand’s cyclone reached eight on Friday with more than 4,500 people still unaccounted for four days after the nation’s most destructive weather event in decades brought widespread flooding, landslides and power outages, the prime minister said.

Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north on Monday and the level of damage has been compared to Cyclone Bola in 1988. That storm was the most destructive on record to hit the nation of 5 million people.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Very Sad....Populations have grown, yet the fatalities are less in current times...thanks to early detection devices, systems, and satellites. Let's hope the politicians do not use this tragedy to promote their B.S. agenda...But you know what they say...""Never let a Tragedy go to Waste"" (because that's how Human Waste rolls).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.