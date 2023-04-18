Obit Edward Koren

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, Edward Koren, a longtime New Yorker magazine cartoonist, discusses his new book at Capitol Grounds in Montpelier, Vt. Koren died Friday, April 14, 2023 at the age of 87 in Brookfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

 Lisa Rathke

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Edward Koren, a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker magazine, known for his hairy, huminoid creatures, has died. He was 87.

Koren died of lung cancer on Friday in Brookfield, Vt., according to his wife, Curtis Koren.

