New British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes an address outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 after returning from Balmoral in Scotland where she was formally appointed by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

 Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON — Liz Truss became UK prime minister, on Tuesday, and immediately faced up to the enormous tasks ahead of her: curbing soaring prices, boosting the economy, easing labor unrest and fixing a national health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.

Truss quickly began appointing senior members of her Cabinet as she tackles an inbox dominated by the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation’s poorest people shivering at home this winter.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Truss should avoid Biden (sniffles)...like most Democrat politicians are doing.

