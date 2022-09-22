CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Neptune and its rings haven’t looked this good in decades.
NASA released new glamour shots of our solar system’s outermost planet, Wednesday, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures taken, in July, show not only Neptune’s thin rings, but also its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.