RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tougher penalties for certain types of arsons and large-scale thefts at stores in North Carolina are among all or portions of 10 new state laws approved by the General Assembly, this year, that will take effect, today.

The enacted legislation creates new felony crimes for setting fire to a prison, an occupied commercial structure or an unoccupied commercial structure. Arsonists also will face a felony if a first responder suffers a “serious injury” from the blaze.

