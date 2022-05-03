ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico’s pine-covered mountainsides, on Monday, forcing more residents to flee their homes and the evacuation of the state’s psychiatric hospital. Firefighting crews elsewhere in the drought-parched state tried to prevent new wildfires from growing.
The blaze burning in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near the small northeastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas is the biggest wildfire in the US and has charred more than 188 square miles. Fire officials said they expect it to keep growing, putting the fire on track to be one of the most destructive in the state’s recorded history.
“Winds are changing constantly and those, combined with low humidity and high temperatures keep the fire spreading at dangerous speeds and in different directions,” officials warned in a fire update. “Over the next two weeks, the majority of our days are listed as red flag days, with high winds, which will continue to make suppression efforts difficult.”
State health officials said they began evacuating all 197 patients at the Behavioral Health Institute, early Monday, due to the fast-moving fire. Patients were being sent to other facilities around the state, with some being transported in secured units and others escorted by police.
About 200 students from the United World College also have evacuated to a shelter outside of Santa Fe. Most of the students who attend the school are from other counties.
The fire has been fanned by an extended period of hot, dry and windy conditions and ballooned in size Sunday, prompting authorities to issue new evacuation orders for the small town of Mora and other villages.
Residents in some outlying neighborhoods of Las Vegas, population about 13,000, were put on notice to be ready to leave their homes as thick smoke choked the economic hub for the farming and ranching families who have lived for generations in the rural region.
“We are working hard around the clock to make sure all the services are ready for the public,” Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo said at an emergency meeting, Sunday, noting that winds were expected to push the fire closer to the city, on Monday.
Operations Section Chief Todd Abel said, Monday, that crews were busy using bulldozers to build fire lines to keep the flames from pushing into neighborhoods.
Across New Mexico, officials and groups were collecting food, water and other supplies for the thousands of people displaced by the fires. Offers of prayers and hope flooded social media as residents posted photos of the flames torching the tops of towering ponderosa pines near their homes. Some of those living close to the fires described the week that the fire has raged nearby as gut wrenching.
Forecasters have issued fire weather watches and red flag warnings for extreme fire danger across wide swaths of New Mexico and western Texas. Wind advisories were also issued for parts of Nevada, California and southern Oregon as gusts threatened to fan any new wildfires that emerge.
Officials have said the northeastern New Mexico fire has damaged or destroyed 172 homes and at least 116 structures.
It merged, last week, with another blaze that was sparked, in early April, when a prescribed fire escaped containment after being set by land managers to clear brush and small trees in hopes of reducing the fire danger. The cause of the other fire is still under investigation.
Another New Mexico wildfire burning in the mountains near Los Alamos National Laboratory also prompted more evacuations, over the weekend. It has reached the burn scars of wildfires that blackened the region a decade ago when New Mexico had one of its worst and most destructive seasons.
