CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday signed a bill permitting Nevada students to wear religious and cultural regalia for graduation ceremonies.

Students are entitled to express themselves at graduation through any unique cultural and religious identity, Lombardo said.

Jimzan 3
Gov. Joe Lombardo is not that bright....I bet Graduation will start to look like a circus as the years go by.

