CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday signed a bill permitting Nevada students to wear religious and cultural regalia for graduation ceremonies.
Students are entitled to express themselves at graduation through any unique cultural and religious identity, Lombardo said.
“This legislation will allow students to walk with pride and confidence at their graduation, and I’m grateful to all of the teachers, legislators, and students who worked to get it to my desk,” he said in a statement.
Several lawmakers and students, most of them of Native American ancestry, attended the signing.
A similar measure passed in Oklahoma on Thursday when the Legislature overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto.
Gov. Joe Lombardo is not that bright....I bet Graduation will start to look like a circus as the years go by.
