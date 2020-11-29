RENO, Nev. (AP) — The family of veteran Nevada broadcast journalist Brent Boynton says he has died from the Coronavirus.
The death of the 64-year-old was confirmed in a social media post by his former co-anchor, Democratic Arizona state Sen. Victoria Steele, The Reno Gazette-Journal reports.
Boynton and Steele also had a son together, Nicholas Boynton-Steele.
“My son called me this morning in tears, his dad died of COVID today,” Steele wrote. “He had this hideous virus for less than two weeks.”
Boynton is also survived by his wife, Patricia Boynton of Reno.
Boynton was an Emmy-nominated member of the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame who spent more than three decades in television news, including time at KTVN-TV and KOLO-TV in Reno.
Boynton also served as communications director for former Nevada Republican Gov. Jim Gibbons.
Boynton most recently worked as a community outreach coordinator for the Reno Housing Authority.
For most people, the new Coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
