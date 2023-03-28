APTOPIX Israel Politics

Tens of thousands Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo)

 STR

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a delay in his judicial overhaul plan Monday, saying he wanted “to avoid civil war” by making time to seek a compromise over the contentious package with political opponents.

Netanyahu made the announcement after two days of large protests against the plan.

