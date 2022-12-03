On Friday afternoon more than 2,000 experts will wrap up a week of negotiations on plastic pollution at one of the largest global gatherings ever to address what even industry leaders in plastics say is a crisis.

It was the first meeting of a United Nations committee set up to draft what is intended to be a landmark treaty to bring an end to plastic pollution globally.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

"""2,000 experts"""..... thats a lot of Parasites. Who is feeding these grifters...? American Taxpayers...? If the Biden campaign can get 50 POS ex-intelligence agents to say Hunter Biden's laptop is Russian disinformation...(which was later found out to be a LIE") They no doubt can get some Liberal Nutjobs (and Greenies)... to Perjure themselves.....I bet they have more than 100 of those on Stand-By.

