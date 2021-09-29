NEW YORK (AP) — It was the Marshall Islands’ turn to speak, and the president wanted to remind world leaders of a cause the United Nations has espoused since its founding.
“No effort should be spared,” President David Kabua told the UN General Assembly this month, “to move towards a world free of nuclear weapons and nuclear risk.”
It might seem like a must-discuss topic in countries’ big speeches at the annual meeting of presidents, prime ministers and other top officials — perhaps especially in a year when a historic nuclear weapons ban treaty take effect, though without participation from nuclear-armed nations.
This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which has yet to enter into force for lack of ratification by eight crucial nations but has helped greatly reduce such tests. And it’s the 75th anniversary of the General Assembly’s very first resolution, which sought proposals to eliminate atomic weapons.
So where was all the discussion?
Nuclear disarmament wasn’t a dominant theme, particularly among major powers, in the “General Debate” that is the assembly’s centerpiece and provides something of a yearbook of what’s on world leaders’ minds. Even specific concerns about the troubled Iran nuclear deal and North Korea’s atomic program didn’t get as much emphasis as in some years past.
The world’s nuclear arsenal “is a forgotten and neglected danger, but it is forever present,” said Darryl Kimball of the Washington-based Arms Control Association. “It deserves to be at the top of the agenda, and it really should demand more attention.”
It did get some, including from the nations with the biggest stockpiles.
