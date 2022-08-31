Persian Gulf Tensions

This photo released by the U.S. Navy shows the Iranian Revolutionary Guard ship Shahid Bazair, left, towing a U.S. Navy Saildrone Explorer in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet said Tuesday that Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized and later let go of a U.S. sea drone in the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident, though it comes amid heightened tensions over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. (U.S. Navy via AP)

 U.S. Navy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized an American sea drone, Tuesday, in the Persian Gulf and tried to tow it away, only releasing the unmanned vessel when a US Navy warship and helicopter approached, officials said.

The incident marks the first time the Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet’s new drone task force has been targeted by Iran.

