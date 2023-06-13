WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy admiral with extensive experience in the Indo-Pacific has been recommended to be the service’s next top leader, officials said Monday.
Adm. Samuel Paparo, current commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, was recommended by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and is on tap to be nominated as the next chief of naval operations, although President Joe Biden has not yet formally signed off on it, the officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because no public announcement has been made.
The selection of Paparo comes as a bit of a surprise, since he had long been expected to move up to take over US Indo-Pacific Command. Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the current vice chief of naval operations, had been widely mentioned as a leading candidate for the top Navy job.
If Franchetti were selected she would have become the first woman to be a military service chief and the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Women have served as military service secretaries as political appointees, but never as their top uniformed officer. This was seen as a chance for a women to break another all-male precedent.
Biden is expected to approve the recommendation, but all nominations for senior military jobs are currently stalled because one US senator disagrees with Austin’s decision to have the Defense Department pay for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.
