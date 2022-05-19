BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO envoys failed to reach a consensus, Wednesday, on whether to start membership talks with Finland and Sweden, diplomats said, as Turkey renewed its objections to the two Nordic countries joining.
The envoys met at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels after Finland and Sweden’s ambassadors submitted written applications to join the military organization, in a move that marks one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of Russia’s war on Ukraine — and which could rewrite Europe’s security map.
The diplomats, who did not want to be named because of the sensitive nature of the proceedings, declined to say who or what was holding up the procedure. They pointed to the messages from many of the 30 NATO allies welcoming Finland and Sweden’s request.
Lithuanian Ambassador Deividas Matulionis told Swedish and Finnish media that the envoys had exchanged views about their national security. “The discussion was about that, but it is up to Turkey to comment,” he said.
NATO officials also refused to provide details. They underlined remarks, earlier Wednesday, by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, that “we are determined to work through all issues and reach a rapid conclusion.” Meetings and diplomatic outreach aimed at resolving the problem will continue.
US President Joe Biden voiced optimism on the matter, Wednesday.
“I think we’re going to be OK,” he said.
Turkey is the only ally to have clearly voiced its opposition — and while Croatia’s president, on Wednesday, suggested his country could do the same to secure a tradeoff from Western powers, he’s unlikely to derail the Croatian government’s support for the Nordic pair’s NATO accession.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists Finland and Sweden must show more respect for Turkish sensitivities about terrorism. He is refusing to budge over what he says is their alleged support for Kurdish militants.
Erdogan accuses the two countries of turning a blind eye to activities of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, even though the group is on the European Union’s anti-terror blacklist.
“You will not hand over terrorists to us, but you will ask us to allow you to join NATO. NATO is a security entity ... Therefore, we cannot say ‘yes’ to depriving this security organization of security,” he said, Wednesday.
