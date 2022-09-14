WORLD
Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
YEREVAN, Armenia — Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan killed about 100 troops, Tuesday, as attacks on both sides fed fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.
Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost 50.
The fighting erupted minutes after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry. It said shelling grew less intense during the day but Azerbaijani troops were trying to advance into Armenian territory.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia, late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions.
The two countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended, in 1994.
Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people and ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal. Moscow, which deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers under the deal, has sought to maintain friendly ties with both ex-Soviet nations.
The international community urged calm on both sides.
NATION
About 100 firearms stolen from Detroit-area gun, pawn shops
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — About 100 firearms have been stolen during weekend break-ins at two suburban Detroit businesses.
Vehicles were used, early Sunday and again around midnight, Monday, to burst through the front of a pawn shop in Dearborn Heights. Nearly 50 guns were taken from that shop, police said.
“This is a full-court press,” Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart told WDIV-TV. “There are just shy of 50 weapons on the street and God only knows whose hands they are going to end up in.”
Early Sunday, another 50 or so long guns and pistols were taken from a Westland gun shop after a stolen vehicle was used to smash through the entrance.
No arrests have been made in any of the break-ins.
Spencer Wong, owner of the Westland shop, told WXYZ-TV that a barricade had been erected in the rear of the business, but not out front.
“ ... we didn’t think anyone would be willing to drive through the front,” he said.
Wong believes the thieves had been inside his shop at some point before Sunday’s break-in and knew where the more valuable guns were located.
“They got the expensive stuff,” he said. “They don’t care. They’ll just come. It’s kind of savage. They’ll do whatever they want.”
