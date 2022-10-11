WORLD
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia retaliated, Monday, for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes, in months. The lethal barrage against multiple Ukrainian cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 14 people.
Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines.
NATION
Two from sunken boat fend
off sharks
NEW ORLEANS — Two people from a sunken fishing boat were fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico when a crew rescued them and one other person from waters off the Louisiana coastline, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard launched a search after a relative reported the three people failed to return from a fishing trip Saturday evening.
The 24-foot center-console fishing boat sank about 10 a.m., Saturday, and stranded the three people without communication devices, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
The three were wearing lifejackets and one was showing signs of hypothermia when they were rescued, Sunday, about 25 miles offshore from Empire, Louisiana, a small community southeast of New Orleans. They had been in the water more than 24 hours.
